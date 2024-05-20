Mirpur Furniture Eid Festival 2024 begins with special discount offers

Mirpur Furniture Eid Festival 2024 begins with special discount offers

Mirpur Furniture Eid Festival 2024 kicked off today (20 May) in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. 

Salahuddin Mahmud Zahid, member of parliament for Manikganj-1 and president of Begum Rokeya Sarani Business Cooperative Society, inaugurated the festival as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The fair will be held in all furniture shops on both sides of the road from Agargaon to Mirpur-10 until the night before Eid.

More than 100 companies are participating in the festival and will display their products in their respective showrooms. The fair will be open daily from 10am to 8pm. 

On the occasion of the fair, every furniture showroom has special discount offers and attractive prizes. For every purchase of Tk20,000, customers will get one scratch card with a chance to win numerous prizes.

