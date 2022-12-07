Media should closely examine the nutrition programmes of ministries

Events

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

Media should closely examine the nutrition programmes of ministries

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 07:49 pm
Media should closely examine the nutrition programmes of ministries

Media should closely examine how the benefits of various programmes of different ministries, mainly related to policy and strategic aspects of the overall nutrition system, are reaching the people, nutrition experts and media professionals have said. 

In addition, mass media can lead to the spreading of nutritional concepts and build awareness among the people, they said at a media dialogue on nutrition governance in the capital on Wednesday, adding: it is important for the media to play a proactive role in achieving development targets by ensuring nutrition governance.

Organised by SoMaSHTe, a media development and communication-focused organisation, high officials of media policy-making and editorial level, representatives of the Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC), and development experts participated in the event.

BNNC Director General Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir was the chief guest while journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul chaired the event.

Dr Shahriar said that nutrition governance is mainly related to the policy and strategic aspects of the overall nutrition system. Various ministries have specific programs in light of these. 

The dialogue was organised under the European Union-funded 'Collective Responsibility, Action and Accountability for Improved Nutrition' project led by Concern Worldwide, an international development organisation. BNNC provides strategic support in media engagement in nutrition governance.

Moderated by SoMaSHTe's Director Mir Masrur Zaman, the Deputy Director of BNNC Dr Akter Imam and Imranul Haque of Concern Worldwide spoke about various aspects of nutrition governance.

Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul said that the media should prioritise issues related to the public interest, such as nutrition governance. Specialisation of journalists should be developed for covering such topics. He added: media should give more importance to new topics and come out from the traditional operating structure.

Nutrition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

9h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

12h | Long Read
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

10h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

1h | Videos
Who is the crush of Actor Nirab?

Who is the crush of Actor Nirab?

2h | Videos
No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

11h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup