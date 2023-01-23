The Life Stories of Struggles of Pioneering Entrepreneurs: Book on 12 entrepreneurs launched

Former central bank governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed called upon the concerned to prevent the misuse of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

During a function at the Daffodil International University in Savar's Ashulia on Monday, he said misuse of large amounts of CSR funds should be stopped in instances of say holding sports events and different sports clubs.

The programme was organised on the occasion of the unveiling of a book titled "Pathikrit Udyoktader Jibon Sangram" (Struggles of Pioneering Entrepreneurs)", written by 12 leading entrepreneurs of the country and their struggles and transition.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, an economist and public policy analyst, highlighted the contributions of the entrepreneurs in upholding corporate ethics despite various struggles.

He reminded those who are currently making money through irregularities in corporate ethics.

"Those who loot the stock market, take money from the bank and don't return it, build houses abroad - they can learn corporate ethics from the lives of these 12 entrepreneurs," he said.

"In the short term you may do a lot [by illegal means], but in the end ethics prevails," he added.

In the discussion, Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said, besides big corporations, many small and medium entrepreneurs face challenges. The story of their struggle also needs to come forward.

The story of the struggle and success of Desh Garment founder Noorul Quader, who changed the history of garment exports, is presented by his daughter Vidiya Amrit Khan.

In the book, she highlighted the struggle to implement two landmark decisions in the import of raw materials for readymade garments, the bonded warehouse system and the back-to-back LC issue.

Highlighting the issue of back-to-back LCs, she said, "If the bureaucrats are persuaded, then the financial institutions will bend. Again, after the financial institutions agreed, the bureaucrats talked about the obstacles of the law. He succeeded there too."

Similarly Akij Group founder Sheikh Akijuddin is also mentioned in the writings of his son Sheikh Nasir Uddin.

It says that in 1942 he left home for Calcutta with only Tk16 and lived at Sealdah Station.

After searching for work all day, he used to sleep on a sheet of paper in a corner of the station at night. At one point, he started selling oranges.

Eventually, he returned to the country and started the bidi business and in 1955 his capital stood at Tk60,000. But suddenly one night a fire broke out and the shop was burnt to ashes, resulting in Akijuddin losing all his savings.

Quoting one of his statements, the book says, "I did not lose heart even for a moment. We believed that we would start from scratch again. Surely the one above would be kind."

In this way, the book covers the struggles of entrepreneurs and their subsequent success.

The book also tells the stories of AK Khan of Khan group, AC Abdur Rahim, founder of Rahimafrooz BD Ltd, Samson H Chowdhury, founder of Square group, Abdul Monem of Abdul Monem Ltd, Syed Manzur Elahi of Apex Group, Latifur Rahman of Transcom Ltd, Amjad Khan Chowdhury of Pran-RFL Group and Anowar Hossain of Anwar Group and Mirza Salman Ispahani of Ispahani group.

Anis Ud Dowla of ACI Group and Syed Manzur Elahi of Apex Group are among the 12 industrial group entrepreneurs currently alive.

However, only Anis Ud Dowla was present at the event.

He said no one has monopoly of wisdom and anyone can evolve to be a fore-ranking entrepreneur or institution-builder, for which lifelong learning is needed.

His one major success formula has been complete delegation of authority and clearly defined responsibility at every level, with full autonomy for the senior executive to exploit his full potential.

He noted, "I learn every day, even till this day. You must deeply love the work you do. Never do the same thing twice exactly the same way."

Former Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Md Sabur Khan was in charge of editing the book.