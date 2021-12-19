Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Forum organised in China

Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Forum organised in China

The first Lancang-Mekong Local Government Cooperation Forum was successfully held in China with the theme of "Strengthening Local Exchanges and Deepening Lancang-Mekong Cooperation" online and offline.

Between 16-18 December, the Lancang-Mekong Local Government Cooperation Forum was orgnised in Beihai, a seaside city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. 

Beihai Municipal People's Government and the Guangxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries jointly organised the forum.

The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region sponsored the programme.

Lan Tianli, governor of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region delivered the welcome speech while Ambassador Lin Songtian, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, delivered a keynote speech and Myanmar's Ambassador to China Miao Danpei delivered a speech on behalf of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Co-chairs.  

China's State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi sent a congratulatory letter to the forum. Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao read the congratulatory letter from the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi via video conferences.

The forum focused on two major topics of "strengthening anti-pandemic cooperation to protect people's health" and "deepening mutually beneficial cooperation for a better future".  

Discussion also held on the exchange and cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, science and technology, traditional medicine, cross-border e-commerce, tourism, other humanities exchanges, and speeches. Many pragmatic opinions and suggestions were put forward.

Ambassador Lin Songtian said in his speech that the China-Laos Railway which was completed and opened to traffic recently is an important result of the implementation of the "Belt and Road" Initiative and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation in Laos. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement which will come into effect in January next year will provide greater opportunities for China and countries in the region to promote interoperability, integration, and common development. 

China is willing to work closely with other countries in the world and stick to a new path of win-win cooperation and common development.

Myanmar's Ambassador to China Myo Thant Pe pointed out that in the past five years, China has continuously supported the Mekong countries and provided special funding for more than 500 projects. The Lancang-Mekong cooperation has made tremendous progress with fruitful results, and the continuous improvement of the level and quality of cooperation has brought tangible benefits to the people of the Mekong River Basin countries.

Leaders of the local governments from  Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Chongqing Municipality, Sichuan Province, Guizhou Province, Yunnan Province, Shaanxi Province attended from the Chinese side. Ambassadors and Consul Generals of various countries in China, representatives of friendly organizations, and media representatives also participated in the forum. 

