Junior Chamber’s 10th anniversary held in Chattogram

The 10th anniversary of Junior Chamber International (JCI) was vibrantly celebrated in Chattogram with the participation of business leaders, professional leaders, young and old investors, and entrepreneurs at the Chattogram International Convention Centre on Saturday night.

While addressing the event, Chattogram Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said that the progress of JCI in Chattogram will be a milestone as JCI has come a long way in the last 10 years. So far, the JCI has got 10 presidents. Hopefully, the JCI will make important contributions to the country and society in the future.

Niaz Morshed Elit, founder president of JCI, said, "We have made a beautiful journey of 10 years. The JCI is an organisation with 5,000 members. I dream of JCI in every district. JCI works to improve the quality of life of the youth. We have spent Tk10 crore for the youth."

Former president of JCI Raisul Uddin Saikat hoped that the event would be celebrated every year.

Jasim Ahmed, also a former president of JCI, said that if everyone works together, Chattogram can be presented to the world more positively.

JCI President Shan Shahed said Chattogram has a wide scope for investment with many aspects of immense potential. Opportunities should be given to the youth to exploit it.

Highlighting JCI's plans, he further said, "We are working to reduce VAT for young entrepreneurs-investors, trade license fees of city corporations, and implement single-digit loans."

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy, former mayor AJM Nashir Uddin, Sheth Group Managing Director Solaiman Alam Sheth and others spoke on the occasion, among others.