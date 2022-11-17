IPDC Joyee to organize ‘Jolrong Mela’ from Friday 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A social media platform, 'Jolrong' is hosting 'Jolrong Mela' featuring women entrepreneurs selling domestically produced clothing and fashion products. 

The fair will be held on Friday and Saturday (18 and 19 November) at the MIDAS Center in the capital's Dhanmondi area, read a media release.

The fair is being supported by 'IPDC Joyee', a dedicated financial platform for women entrepreneurs by IPDC Finance Limited. 

The 'Jolrong Mela' will feature about 60 stalls from mostly women-led organizations which specialize in attractive domestic products such as muslin, tant, nakshi katha, handmade jewelry, jute products and other ethnic lifestyle items. 

The fair will also feature delicious traditional food. Women entrepreneurs facilitated by 'IPDC Joyee' will also be present at the fair to display and sell their products. The fair is open for all during both days from 10AM to 8PM at MIDAS Centre. 

On this occasion, Additional Managing Director of IPDC, Rizwan Dawood Shams has stated, "As a responsible financial institution, IPDC is working to serve the youth, women and underserved segments of the community. In the last 5 years, IPDC's initiatives and financing have created more than sixty thousand jobs in CMSME sector." 

"We are proud to be associated with 'Jolrong' and we believe initiatives of such nature will act as a bridge between entrepreneurs and the consumers thus creating access to markets for the entrepreneurs."  He added. 

 

