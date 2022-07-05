Int’l Travel and Tourism Expo begins this December

File Photo: Bangladesh tourism
File Photo: Bangladesh tourism

Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo (BITTE)-2022 is going to be held on 1-3 December at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre at Begum Rokeya Avenue in the capital.

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab), organiser of the expo, said, "The expo will create an opportunity to showcase air ticketing, hotel bookings, tour packages, traditional food and other services to domestic and foreign tourists," at a press conference at the Hotel Intercontinental on Tuesday.

Tourism stakeholders like airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, hotel motels, resorts, restaurants, and event management firms from at least 30 countries are expected to participate in the event, the press statement added.

On the occasion of the event, Atab President SN Manzur Murshed (Mahbub) said, "One of the objectives of organising the expo is to showcase Bangladesh's diverse tourism sector and services to the world market and promote inbound tourism by highlighting popular tourist destinations of our country."

"In addition, companies and organisations participating in the fair will be able to exhibit and sell their products or services," he added.

According to industry insiders, though Bangladesh has enormous tourism prospects, the number of foreign travellers is still very low in comparison to neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, and India.

There will be exhibitions, seminars, roundtable discussions, workshops and B2B sessions to discuss policies required to be formulated and implemented to move the country's travel and tourism sector forward, said Manzur Murshed.

Bangladesh recorded a total of 323,000 foreign tourists in 2019, according to Bangladesh Tourism Board.

Among others, Atab Secretary-General Abdus Salam Aref also spoke at the press conference.

