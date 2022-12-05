Int'l trade show to kick off Wednesday aiming to boost country's leather exports

The eighth edition of the LeatherTech Bangladesh – an international trade show – will kick off in Dhaka on Wednesday with an aim to boost the country's leather and leather goods exports tenfold by 2030 as part of the government's ambition.

Around 200 companies from at least 10 countries including Bangladesh will showcase their products on machinery, components, accessories, finished leather and chemicals at the three-day exhibition to be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara, said organisers at a press conference in the capital on Monday.

"To achieve the target, we have to go through speedy production to finish tasks in the scheduled time to earn the confidence of foreign buyers," said Syed Nasim Manzur, president of the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB).

"We have to adopt new technology and bring automation in the production. On top of that, efficiency must have risen," he added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is likely to inaugurate the show to be organised by ASK Trade and Exhibitions Private Ltd in association with the LFMEAB, the Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), the Bangladesh Finished Leather, the Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters Association (BFLLFEA), and the Bangladesh Paduka Prostutkarak Samity (BPPS).

Syed Nasim Manzur said such a kind trade show will open the door to being acquainted with new technology and machinery.

He mentioned that the commerce ministry is drawing up a ten-year perspective plan, which includes a target to increase the leather sector's export earnings from below $1 billion to $10-12 billion by 2030.

LFMEAB Secretary General Major (retd) Md Rafiqul Islam hoped that through this exhibition foreign direct investment may come.

"Participation from China and Pakistan continues to truncate owing to travel restrictions, the participation for the current edition despite a gap of nearly three years is significant which in turn reflects the potential of the footwear and leather products sector in Bangladesh by the suppliers of machinery, components, accessories, dyes and chemicals over the years," he said.

LeatherTech Bangladesh has established itself as "The Leather Industry Networking Forum" for the footwear and leather products sector, said Md Rafiqul Islam, adding, "The exhibit profile is comprehensive and the local industry can benefit from the presence of global leaders at the three days show."