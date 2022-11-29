Int’l tourism expo begins in Dhaka from 1 Dec

Events

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:44 pm

Related News

Int’l tourism expo begins in Dhaka from 1 Dec

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:44 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A three-day International Tourism Expo kicks off in Dhaka on 1 December with an aim to create business connections between travel agents and tour operators at home and abroad.

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) has organised the expo on the "Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

Atab President SN Manzur Morshed shared the information at a press conference at the association's Naya Paltan headquarters in the capital on Tuesday.

"In order to present the country's tourism services to domestic and foreign institutions and individuals, we have planned an international standard exhibition in cooperation with civil aviation and tourism and the foreign ministries," he said.

"It will play a very important role in boosting the travel and tourism sector of the country," SN Manzur Morshed added.

According to organisers, airlines, hospitals, tourism boards, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, resorts and other travel and tourism-related service organisations from more than 15 countries will participate in the expo as exhibitors.

The countries include India, Malaysia, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

By participating in the expo, business connections and relationships will be created between travel agents and tour operators and the country's public will get to know about global travel information, packages and air tickets, they said at the press conference.

Atab President SN Manzur Morshed said, "The upcoming expo is an ideal platform to boost the tourism sector. The Atab has been working tirelessly for the last 45 years to take the travel and tourism sector of Bangladesh forward."

The three-day expo – 1-3 December – will remain open every day from 10am to 7pm.

Bangladesh

Int’l tourism expo / Tourism Export / Tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

7h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

10h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

1h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

1h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he made his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he made his World Cup debut for USA

1h | Videos
It is the right time to invest in real estate: Anwara Landmark' MD

It is the right time to invest in real estate: Anwara Landmark' MD

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill