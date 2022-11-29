Int’l tourism expo begins in Dhaka from 1 Dec

A three-day International Tourism Expo kicks off in Dhaka on 1 December with an aim to create business connections between travel agents and tour operators at home and abroad.

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) has organised the expo on the "Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

Atab President SN Manzur Morshed shared the information at a press conference at the association's Naya Paltan headquarters in the capital on Tuesday.

"In order to present the country's tourism services to domestic and foreign institutions and individuals, we have planned an international standard exhibition in cooperation with civil aviation and tourism and the foreign ministries," he said.

"It will play a very important role in boosting the travel and tourism sector of the country," SN Manzur Morshed added.

According to organisers, airlines, hospitals, tourism boards, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, resorts and other travel and tourism-related service organisations from more than 15 countries will participate in the expo as exhibitors.

The countries include India, Malaysia, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

By participating in the expo, business connections and relationships will be created between travel agents and tour operators and the country's public will get to know about global travel information, packages and air tickets, they said at the press conference.

Atab President SN Manzur Morshed said, "The upcoming expo is an ideal platform to boost the tourism sector. The Atab has been working tirelessly for the last 45 years to take the travel and tourism sector of Bangladesh forward."

The three-day expo – 1-3 December – will remain open every day from 10am to 7pm.