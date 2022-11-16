International Day for Tolerance observed with a call for celebrating harmony everywhere

The International Day for Tolerance was observed in Dhaka on Wednesday with a call for celebrating harmony everywhere, said a press release.

"Festivals of harmony should be celebrated in every home. The magic of harmony should inspire people," Selina Hossain, eminent writer and director general of the Bangla Academy, said while addressing a programme marking the day on the Bangla Academy premises in the capital.

"It is our moral responsibility to treat people of all classes, religions and genders with due respect," she added.

"Bangladesh was born with the spirit of harmony where people from all walks of life were​ ​united and made the country independent," lawmaker Aroma Dutta said at the event, jointly organised by the Institute for Environment and Development, the ActionAid Bangladesh, the Manusher Jonno Foundation, The Asia Foundation, the British High Commission, the Embassy of Denmark and Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka, and the UNDP Bangladesh.

"However, it is very unfortunate that the level of tolerance among the new generation has decreased. To build a truly non-communal and multi-ethnic country, we need to keep on the discussion of harmony," she added.

"Norway has always treated diversity and harmony with importance and dignity. I believe that Bangladesh will also maintain a positive trend to uphold the values of humanity, harmony and coexistence with the aim of a balanced development," said Silje Fines Wannebo, head of mission of the Embassy of Norway to Bangladesh.

British High Commission Dhaka's Development Director Matt Cannell thanked the organisers for the harmony festival, saying, "Bangladesh has a long history of tolerance and harmony. However, intolerance, conflict and radicalisation have been on the rise in recent times. The UK is always helping ensure peaceful coexistence."