International Day for Tolerance observed with a call for celebrating harmony everywhere

Events

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:31 pm

International Day for Tolerance observed with a call for celebrating harmony everywhere

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The International Day for Tolerance was observed in Dhaka on Wednesday with a call for celebrating harmony everywhere, said a press release.

"Festivals of harmony should be celebrated in every home. The magic of harmony should inspire people," Selina Hossain, eminent writer and director general of the Bangla Academy, said while addressing a programme marking the day on the Bangla Academy premises in the capital.

"It is our moral responsibility to treat people of all classes, religions and genders with due respect," she added.

"Bangladesh was born with the spirit of harmony where people from all walks of life were​ ​united and made the country independent," lawmaker Aroma Dutta said at the event, jointly organised by the Institute for Environment and Development, the ActionAid Bangladesh, the Manusher Jonno Foundation, The Asia Foundation, the British High Commission, the Embassy of Denmark and Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka, and the UNDP Bangladesh.

"However, it is very unfortunate that the level of tolerance among the new generation has decreased. To build a truly non-communal and multi-ethnic country, we need to keep on the discussion of harmony," she added.

"Norway has always treated diversity and harmony with importance and dignity. I believe that Bangladesh will also maintain a positive trend to uphold the values of humanity, harmony and coexistence with the aim of a balanced development," said Silje Fines Wannebo, head of mission of the Embassy of Norway to Bangladesh.

British High Commission Dhaka's Development Director Matt Cannell thanked the organisers for the harmony festival, saying, "Bangladesh has a long history of tolerance and harmony. However, intolerance, conflict and radicalisation have been on the rise in recent times. The UK is always helping ensure peaceful coexistence."

 

 

International Day for Tolerance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

17h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

18h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

16h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

17h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

6h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

7h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

7h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday