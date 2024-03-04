'Inspire Her Wellness': A celebratory Women's Day Festival by Dhaka Flow

This weekend, Dhaka Flow, an innovative wellness platform, in collaboration with Baridhara Society, is thrilled to launch a pioneering festival dedicated to yoga and wellness, commemorating Women's Day. Scheduled for March 8-9 at the Baridhara Society Lakeside Park in Dhaka, the festival is being supported by BRAC Bank Astha Obichol, Suzuki Motorbikes, BTI, Turaag Active, and Ispahani Blenders Choice Premium Tea.

Offering a complimentary, engaging exploration into the realms of movement, mindfulness, and health, the event aims to unite experts, enthusiasts, and the broader community for a weekend filled with educational, inspirational, and actionable wellness experiences.

Aligned with this year's Women's Day theme, "Inspire Her Wellness," Dhaka Flow's festival embodies its commitment to universal wellness. Recognising the unique challenges women face in juggling caregiving and work duties, often at the expense of their own health, the festival intends to shed light on these often-overlooked issues. Providing a nurturing environment for women and their families, the festival invites exploration of holistic health in Dhaka's context, as detailed in a media release.

Participants can anticipate an enriching engagement with wellness professionals, hands-on classes and workshops designed to enhance physical, mental, and emotional resilience, interactive Q&A sessions, nutritious dining options, and networking opportunities with peers. This in-person event pledges to empower the community to elevate their overall wellbeing and maintain fitness.

Kicking off on Friday at 10 am with an opening ceremony by Dhaka Flow co-founder and esteemed yogini, Shazia Omar, the festival will commence with a sound healing session. Saturday's activities includes a wide range of workshops and classes, originating and concluding at Baridhara Society Lake Park. Remaining true to its eco-friendly ethos, the festival includes a symbolic tree planting ceremony by Dhaka Flow and Shakti Foundation, contributing to the greening of Baridhara Park.

The festival's art zone promises creative workshops and activities suitable for all ages, alongside engaging outdoor pursuits for children and educational sessions on essential health principles. Emphasizing the importance of financial independence, time management, health awareness, and the freedoms of belief, speech, and expression, the festival aims to inspire and educate.

Additionally, the festival will offer a Sufi whirling class and a journaling session. A meditation garden will host all-day mindfulness practices and support groups addressing chronic pain, cancer, depression, grief, addiction, and the challenges of raising children on the spectrum, in hopes of fostering a sense of community strength and solidarity.

Highlighting female coaches and entrepreneurs in the wellness sector, the event will also feature a farmer's market showcasing fresh produce and organic goods from local women farmers in collaboration with FAO and ZXY International FZCO. The festival emphasizes an eco-conscious approach, avoiding plastic waste, offering vegetarian food options, and providing free activities for all attendees. Generous sponsorship from leading private sector companies underscores the festival's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles within the community.

Dhaka Flow remains dedicated to positively impacting individuals and the environment, offering resources, events, and a supportive network to encourage optimal living and environmental stewardship. For further details and registration, visit www.dhakaflow.com and follow Dhaka Flow on social media (@dhakaflowofficial).

UNB is the media partner of the event.