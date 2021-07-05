Indian envoy pays courtesy call to Bangladesh Army Chief

Indian envoy pays courtesy call to Bangladesh Army Chief

During the visit, the Indian envoy congratulated General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on his new role as army chief

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Vikram Doraiswami, paid a courtesy visit to newly appointed Army Chief, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

The Indian envoy met with Bangladesh's new chief of army staff at his office in army headquarters in Dhaka on Monday, said a media statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

Brigadier Jagdeep Singh Cheema, Indian defence attache in Dhaka accompanied Doraiswami on the visit. 

During the visit, the Indian envoy congratulated General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on his new role as army chief. 

General Shafiuddin Ahmed remembered the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces to Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971. 

