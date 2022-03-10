Indian brand SESA launches herbal hair oil in Bangladesh

SESA, an Indian hair care brand, has launched their product 'Daily Care Herbal Oil' in Bangladesh on 3 March.

The herbal hair care product, made from natural ingredients, was launched in Dhaka, connecting five venues; Khulna, Chittagong, Bagura, and Sylhet, said a press release on Thursday (10 March).

Among others, Business Head of SESA Bangladesh, Aditya Shome, Lead of Brand and Communication Abdullah Kaosar, DGM of Sales Quazi Atiqul Alam and Tanvir Mohsin, head of Operation from Mousumi Network Ltd, were present at the launch programme.

Aditya Shome said that SESA Daily Care is for consumers who are tired of damaging their hair with chemical-based products and are looking for herbal hair oil for regular use, made of pure products that are safe to use and nourish hair by repairing damages. "We hope to provide the best herbal product at an affordable price on a regular basis in the market."

According to the media release, the product is enriched with six herbal ingredients including Vitamin E and Aloe Vera which contribute to cell turnover, and promote healthy growth and shiny hair. SESA daily care is a non-sticky hair oil with a sweet fragrance.