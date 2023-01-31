Human chain against tree cutting in Dhanmondi

Activists and residents in the Dhanmondi area of the capital formed a human chain to protest against the cutting of trees indiscriminately in the name of development.

Several hundred people joined the human chain opposite the Abahani playground in the area on Tuesday afternoon and urged the authorities to stop cutting trees as soon as possible.

Different local varieties of trees have been cut down in the last several weeks in the Star Kabab area to Zigatala to develop the Satmasjid traffic island, said speakers at the event.

They also demanded the authorities to plant saplings of local varieties of trees at the same place within seven days where the trees were cut.

Photo: Mumit M

"It is not possible to achieve development by cutting trees. We should formulate tree-friendly urban planning," they added.

Students, environmentalists, social workers, teachers, artists and journalists also expressed their solidarity with the protesters at the event.

Among others, Sharmin Murshid, Mujibur Rahman Howlader, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Amirul Rajiv, Imtiaz Alam Baig, Arup Rahee, Pavel Partha and Baki Billaha spoke at the event.

