‘Historical and unexplored ties between Afro-South Asian communities need cultural attention’

UNB
04 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 05:26 pm

Dr Kenneth X Robbins says at Cosmos Foundation’s Distinguished Speaker Series event

Exploring the Afro-South Asia connection and the untold narratives of the Habshi rulers during the Sultanate period in Bengal, globally renowned researcher, archivist and curator Dr Kenneth X Robbins on Tuesday said that the historic ties between the Afro-South Asian communities need to be closely studied across the globe.

"Africans were an integral part of several Indian Sultanates, and some even started their own dynasties after moving to South Asia and eventually settled down here to play an essential role in the Indian subcontinent's history of kingdoms, conquests and wars. They made contributions to this region's history as soldiers and mercenaries, traders and merchants, musicians, scholars, and even generals and rulers," Dr Robbins said.

They flourished as traders, artists, rulers, architects and reformers between the 14th and 17th centuries, and many Bengalis, on the other hand, also settled in Africa. These histories are lesser known, which is why it is necessary to bring global attention to the Afro-South Asian relationship and the Habshi dynasties, according to Dr Robbins who used his collections to publish fourteen books on South Asian history and culture, rooted from his special interests ranging from maharajas, nawabs, and Deccani sultans to minority groups like Afro-South Asians.

Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cosmos Group, hosted the symposium and exhibition featuring Dr Kenneth X Robbins as part of its Distinguished Speaker Series, titled "Afro-South Asia Connectivity and the Habshi Kingdoms of Bengal and Beyond" on 3 January at the Garden Gallery, Baridhara in Dhaka. 

The welcome remarks were delivered by Nahar Khan, Executive Director of Cosmos Foundation, followed by the keynote speech of Dr Robbins, who is currently on a visit to Bangladesh with his wife Joyce Robbins. 

In addition to publishing more than 70 articles, Dr Robbins coedited a three-volume series on Afro-South Asia in the global African diaspora. 

An insightful panel discussion was held featuring a prolific set of distinguished scholars including Mofidul Hoque, founder trustee of the Liberation War Museum Afsan Chowdhury, researcher-academician and Editor-at-Large of the United News of Bangladesh (UNB), and Raana Haider, a globally renowned author and historical researcher. 

