Hill Tracts Fair begins 12 January

The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs is organising a four-day fair slated to be held on 12-15 January at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid will inaugurate the fair on 12 January as chief guest, reads a press release.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim will be present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing will preside over the opening and closing ceremonies.

Cultural programmes will be performed daily with the participation of artists from hill districts.

About 103 stalls have been allotted to government institutions, development aid agencies, established entrepreneurs and traders.

According to the media release, the stalls will display and sell agricultural produce, handicrafts, traditional waist-loom products, and traditional hill food products produced in the three hill districts.