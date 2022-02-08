Heritage Handloom Festival begins Wednesday to connect weavers with buyers

The Heritage Handloom Festival 2022 will begin on Wednesday, aiming to connect the handloom weavers and designers with local and foreign buyers.

The organisers and participants expressed their hope that the fair will play a significant role in preventing the extinction of the traditional handloom industry by promoting its products and handicrafts.

The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation and the Association of Fashion Designers of Bangladesh (AFDB) will jointly organise the fair for the fourth time in a row.

The festival at Gulshan Shooting Club will remain open from 8am to 10pm on 9-12 February. Various government ministers, officials, ambassadors of different countries and local and foreign buyers and sellers will attend the four-day fair.

Fifty stalls will display handloom products and handicrafts at the fair and on its website.

The festival organisers will also host documentary shows on the history of the handloom and handicraft, online seminars and other events, said Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation, and Mantasha Ahmed, president of AFDB, at a press conference at Parjatan Bhaban in Agargaon on Tuesday.

Dr Md Mafizur Rahman said, "Bangladesh's handloom industry has a rich history. Traditional Jamdani saree from Sonargaon, Benarasi saree from Mirpur, handloom saree from Tangail, lungi and handloom cloth from Sirajganj, Nakshi Kantha, khadi from Cumilla, silk from Rajshahi, Manipuri handloom and handloom produced by ethnic groups in Rangamati are famous across the country."