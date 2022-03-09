First-ever Bangladesh Jewellery Expo to start 17 March

Bangladesh Jewellery Expo-2022, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, is set to be held from 17-19 March.

Bangladesh Jeweller's Samity (Bajus) is organising the expo at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in commemorating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Independence, reads a press release.

Bajus made the announcement at a press conference held at Bajus office in Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on Wednesday (9 March).

The three-day-long expo will be held at Halls 1, 2, and 3 of ICCB.

Bajus President Sayem Sobhan Anvir expressed his hope that the expo would contribute to enriching the local jewellery industry as well as meet the domestic demand and take Bangladesh into a strong position of exporting gold and gold-made jewellery, which will enable the country to raise its GDP by a satisfactory level.

70 stalls will display different types of gold jewellery in the expo.

Bajus is expecting some 2 lakh local visitors, businesses and entrepreneurs to visit the expo.

Besides, a number of foreign buyers and sellers are also expected to take part in the expo, the organisers said.