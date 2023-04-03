FBCCI to support 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair' in NY

Events

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 10:41 pm

Related News

FBCCI to support 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair' in NY

On the sideline of the fair, a seminar will be held on the export of Bangladeshi products to the USA

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 10:41 pm
FBCCI to support &#039;Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair&#039; in NY

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has agreed with the partnership to support the Bangladesh trade fair to be held on 22-23 September in New York, USA.

With the theme "Exploring opportunities towards smart economy", the "6th Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair" will be held at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York.

Founder of Muktadhara New York, Biswajit Saha said the event is designed to be a perfect amalgamation of Bangladeshi trade and cultural showcase aiming to contribute towards facilitating USA-Bangladesh bilateral trade by bringing noted delegates from the USA and Bangladesh along with business conglomerates and investors.

FBCCI already gave their consent to support organising the event, he added.

Muktadhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organise the event.

The Ministry of Commerce Bangladesh has approved the fair and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has already enlisted the event in its calendar.

Biswajit Saha said apart from stalls of Bangladeshi products, there will be a seminar on the export of Bangladeshi products to the USA and IT-related seminars for American mainstream businessmen.

He also said the EPB already invited business people from the banking and finance services, capital market, readymade and textiles; medical and pharmaceuticals; agro and agro-processed food and beverage, IT and IT-enabled services, leather and leather goods, handloom and handicrafts, jute and jute diversity products, and real estate sectors to take part in the trade show.

More than thirty prominent business organisations from Bangladesh took part in the "Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair" held from 23-25 September last year. Renowned economists and business leaders from Bangladesh and the USA took part in the different sessions of the event.

During the event last year, the FBCCI and the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for recognising the immense possibilities of promoting economic and commercial cooperation between Bangladesh and the USA.

Bangladesh / Corporates

FBCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

12h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

14h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

14h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

3h | TBS World
Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

8h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

12h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

12h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties