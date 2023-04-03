FBCCI to support 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair' in NY

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has agreed with the partnership to support the Bangladesh trade fair to be held on 22-23 September in New York, USA.

With the theme "Exploring opportunities towards smart economy", the "6th Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair" will be held at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York.

Founder of Muktadhara New York, Biswajit Saha said the event is designed to be a perfect amalgamation of Bangladeshi trade and cultural showcase aiming to contribute towards facilitating USA-Bangladesh bilateral trade by bringing noted delegates from the USA and Bangladesh along with business conglomerates and investors.

FBCCI already gave their consent to support organising the event, he added.

Muktadhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organise the event.

The Ministry of Commerce Bangladesh has approved the fair and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has already enlisted the event in its calendar.

Biswajit Saha said apart from stalls of Bangladeshi products, there will be a seminar on the export of Bangladeshi products to the USA and IT-related seminars for American mainstream businessmen.

He also said the EPB already invited business people from the banking and finance services, capital market, readymade and textiles; medical and pharmaceuticals; agro and agro-processed food and beverage, IT and IT-enabled services, leather and leather goods, handloom and handicrafts, jute and jute diversity products, and real estate sectors to take part in the trade show.

More than thirty prominent business organisations from Bangladesh took part in the "Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair" held from 23-25 September last year. Renowned economists and business leaders from Bangladesh and the USA took part in the different sessions of the event.

During the event last year, the FBCCI and the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for recognising the immense possibilities of promoting economic and commercial cooperation between Bangladesh and the USA.