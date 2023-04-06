Experts for making hypertension treatment available at community clinics

Events

Press Release
06 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

Experts for making hypertension treatment available at community clinics

World Health Day Friday

Press Release
06 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:37 pm
Experts for making hypertension treatment available at community clinics

Health experts have called for ensuring hypertension treatment available at community clinics and urged the government to allocate the necessary budget to this end.

Such an approach can be cost-effective and far-reaching at a time when the prevalence of hypertension and related non-communicable diseases and deaths are growing increasingly in Bangladesh, they said.

Public health experts and heart specialists made the call at a webinar titled "Health Risks Associated with Hypertension and the Needful".

The webinar was convened by research and advocacy organisation PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) on Thursday.

It was informed at the webinar that one in every five adults in Bangladesh suffers from hypertension, which is very alarming.

Dr Makhduma Nargis, vice chairperson, Community Clinic Health Support Trust, said the prime minister has committed to ensuring primary health care services from community clinics.

Inclusion of hypertension drugs at community clinics can be made possible with the consultation of an expert committee of the Community Based Health Care under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Nargis said.

"However, importance should also be given to ensuring trained manpower and increasing their number at community clinics," she added.

Dr SM Mustafa Zaman, professor, Department of Cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said awareness should be increased about the accurate measurement of blood pressure and patients should be given motivation along with medication.

"At the same time, if the existing initiatives to control hypertension can be implemented in a coordinated manner, the prevalence of the condition can be reduced to a great extent," the professor said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 30% of the global population is not able to access essential health services and almost two billion people face catastrophic or impoverishing health spending.

However, evidence shows that health systems powered by a primary healthcare approach are the most effective and cost-effective way to bring services for health and well-being closer to people.

World Health Day will be observed in Bangladesh on Friday with the theme "Health for All" this year.

hypertension / PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

8h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

12h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

10h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

2h | TBS World
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

5h | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

7h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds