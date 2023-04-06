Experts for making hypertension treatment available at community clinics

Health experts have called for ensuring hypertension treatment available at community clinics and urged the government to allocate the necessary budget to this end.

Such an approach can be cost-effective and far-reaching at a time when the prevalence of hypertension and related non-communicable diseases and deaths are growing increasingly in Bangladesh, they said.

Public health experts and heart specialists made the call at a webinar titled "Health Risks Associated with Hypertension and the Needful".

The webinar was convened by research and advocacy organisation PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) on Thursday.

It was informed at the webinar that one in every five adults in Bangladesh suffers from hypertension, which is very alarming.

Dr Makhduma Nargis, vice chairperson, Community Clinic Health Support Trust, said the prime minister has committed to ensuring primary health care services from community clinics.

Inclusion of hypertension drugs at community clinics can be made possible with the consultation of an expert committee of the Community Based Health Care under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Nargis said.

"However, importance should also be given to ensuring trained manpower and increasing their number at community clinics," she added.

Dr SM Mustafa Zaman, professor, Department of Cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said awareness should be increased about the accurate measurement of blood pressure and patients should be given motivation along with medication.

"At the same time, if the existing initiatives to control hypertension can be implemented in a coordinated manner, the prevalence of the condition can be reduced to a great extent," the professor said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 30% of the global population is not able to access essential health services and almost two billion people face catastrophic or impoverishing health spending.

However, evidence shows that health systems powered by a primary healthcare approach are the most effective and cost-effective way to bring services for health and well-being closer to people.

World Health Day will be observed in Bangladesh on Friday with the theme "Health for All" this year.