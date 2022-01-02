EMK Centre hosts watercolour painting exhibition ‘Heart of the Vein’

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:41 pm

EMK Centre hosts watercolour painting exhibition 'Heart of the Vein'

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:41 pm
Photo: EMK Centre
Photo: EMK Centre

"Heart of the Vein", 3rd solo watercolor painting exhibition by artist Toufiqur Rahman, is now being displayed at EMK Centre in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Professor Dr Bazlur Rashid Khan and Ismail Chowdhury on Tuesday (28 December) 2021.

The idea of giving the title, "Heart of the Vein" is to compare the relatedness, coherence of Heart and vein with the span of painting.

In the art world, the term "painting" is used to describe both the act of painting and the resulting artwork created by the action.

In most of these artworks, the rail paths are the symbol of veins and the steam engine resembles the heart which collectively gives a vintage outlook in every frame.

29 paintings presenting classic cars, ships, abandoned vehicles can be compared to human life in the sense of energy, rapidity, rhythm, declination of human life.

The exhibition will be continued till 8 January, from 10am to 7:30pm at the EMK Centre.

