DU business faculty wins CFA Research Challenge for the fifth season

The Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, has won the Local Final of the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2023-24, for the fifth season in a row.

The winning team will now advance to the sub-regional round which is set to be held virtually, where they will compete against universities from other South Asian countries, reads a press statement.

The local final of this globally prestigious investment research competition was held at a city hotel last week.

Another team from the same business school became the first runner up while the team from the Bangladesh University of Professionals, came out as the second runner up, according to CFA Society Bangladesh that organises the local round of the global competition.

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury along with senior CFA Society members MD Minhaz Zia, Shahidul Islam, and Md Hasib Reza, acted as the judges for the local final.

CFA Society Bangladesh President Md Shaheen Iqbal was present during the research presentation and result announcement.

The champion, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up teams will receive a total of Tk5,00,000 as prize money for the local part of the competition.

This annual global equity research competition provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. Every year more than 5000 students from 900 universities and 91 countries participate in this prestigious competition.

The local competition started on December 15, 2023, and 79 teams consisting of 312 participants from 16 Universities or institutes around the country participated in this competition.

From there, the top 10 teams were selected for the equity research report round and based on their performance the top five teams proceeded to the local final. The students from the winning team will present their report in the sub-regional round to be held virtually in March, 2024, where they will match their wits, analytical skills and presentation abilities against student teams from other South Asian countries.

The students presented their analysis and buy/sell/hold recommendations on LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd.

Their presentation at the local final was the culmination of months of research; interviews with company management, competitors, and clients; and presentation training.

USA-based CFA Institute is a top global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The Institute, a promoter of ethical investment practices, has about 170,000 members in more than 170 countries and territories, including more than 150,000 CFA charterholders, and about 151 member societies like CFA Society Bangladesh.