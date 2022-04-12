‘Do Something Foundation’ distributes food relief among 500 needy people

Do Something Foundation, a voluntary organisation of doctors, distributed food items among 500 needy people in Joypurhat.

Superintendent of Police Mashum Ahmed Bhunya was present as the chief guest and distributed the food items at the Circuit House premises of Joypurhat on Tuesday (April 12), read a press release.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tariqul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arafat Hossain, Founder President of ''Do Something Foundation'' Dr Nazmul Islam, Director (Finance) Motahar Hossain, Titas Mostafa and others were present as special guests in the programme.

Each of the 500 poor people was given food items worth about Tk3,500 which included rice, pulses, oil, sugar, vermicelli and flour.

