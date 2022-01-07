DITF pulls big crowds on day 7

Events

Md Jahidul Islam
07 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

DITF pulls big crowds on day 7

Visitors complained that they did not find enough variation of products

Md Jahidul Islam
07 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 10:19 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Highlights –

  • Food, crockeries and plastic item stalls drawing a bigger crowd
  • Sales still low compared to previous years
  • Store attracting visitors with 10-30% discounts  

The Dhaka International Trade Fair, on the seventh day on Friday, drew a huge crowd at its new venue in Purbachal since it began on 1 January. 

The biggest crowds were seen at food, ice cream, crockeries and plastic item stalls. However, despite the crowd, sellers said that the sales are still low. On the other hand, the visitors complained that they did not find enough variation of products as they expected.

Most of the visitors on Friday were from Narayanganj and Gazipur as the new venue is close to both the districts.

Nazmul Hasan, who came from Narayanganj with his family, told The Business Standard, "It was indeed nice to visit the fair with everyone in the family but this time it did not really feel like the usual trade fair."

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Sultana Begum from the capital's Shyamoli area said, "Other than some children's food items and plastic products, there was hardly anything worth buying."

According to sales staff of various stalls, the fair drew in big crowds on the opening day only for the number to drop in the following days. However, the number of visitors was at least more than double on the seventh day.  

Afroza Khanam, another visitor, who came from Gazipur's Kaliganj, said she is very happy that the trade fair is near them this year, but she complains about less number of stalls.

"This time the fair does not have all kinds of products and the products that are available are way too expensive than the normal price," she further said.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Discounts to attract crowds

Most food items, crockeries and plastic home appliance outlets are offering discounts and gifts to draw in more crowds.

Rasel Ahmed, accounts officer at Square's Radhuni stall told The Business Standard, "Today was the highest crowd turnout so far and we are offering about 20% discount on our products.

Tanjibur Rahman, manager of Nabisco said that they are offering a 30% discount.

Some other outlets including Nestle Bangladesh are complementing their discount offers with combo offers. It's stall manager Asif Mahmud Tanmoy said, "We are offering our Tk720 combo at Tk620. On top of it, there is a flat 10% discount on purchases over Tk350."

Tasty Treat, Mr Noodles, Mithai, Jhotpot food companies are also giving various combo offers.

Nilkanta, a jewellery retailer, is selling various jewellery items at a discount of nearly 30%.

Top News

Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) / crowd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

5h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

6h | Panorama
The case against Big Tech

The case against Big Tech

6h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

How to compete against the five technological giants

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

7h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

11h | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

12h | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals