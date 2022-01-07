DITF pulls big crowds on day 7

Highlights –

Food, crockeries and plastic item stalls drawing a bigger crowd

Sales still low compared to previous years

Store attracting visitors with 10-30% discounts

The Dhaka International Trade Fair, on the seventh day on Friday, drew a huge crowd at its new venue in Purbachal since it began on 1 January.

The biggest crowds were seen at food, ice cream, crockeries and plastic item stalls. However, despite the crowd, sellers said that the sales are still low. On the other hand, the visitors complained that they did not find enough variation of products as they expected.

Most of the visitors on Friday were from Narayanganj and Gazipur as the new venue is close to both the districts.

Nazmul Hasan, who came from Narayanganj with his family, told The Business Standard, "It was indeed nice to visit the fair with everyone in the family but this time it did not really feel like the usual trade fair."

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Sultana Begum from the capital's Shyamoli area said, "Other than some children's food items and plastic products, there was hardly anything worth buying."

According to sales staff of various stalls, the fair drew in big crowds on the opening day only for the number to drop in the following days. However, the number of visitors was at least more than double on the seventh day.

Afroza Khanam, another visitor, who came from Gazipur's Kaliganj, said she is very happy that the trade fair is near them this year, but she complains about less number of stalls.

"This time the fair does not have all kinds of products and the products that are available are way too expensive than the normal price," she further said.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Discounts to attract crowds

Most food items, crockeries and plastic home appliance outlets are offering discounts and gifts to draw in more crowds.

Rasel Ahmed, accounts officer at Square's Radhuni stall told The Business Standard, "Today was the highest crowd turnout so far and we are offering about 20% discount on our products.

Tanjibur Rahman, manager of Nabisco said that they are offering a 30% discount.

Some other outlets including Nestle Bangladesh are complementing their discount offers with combo offers. It's stall manager Asif Mahmud Tanmoy said, "We are offering our Tk720 combo at Tk620. On top of it, there is a flat 10% discount on purchases over Tk350."

Tasty Treat, Mr Noodles, Mithai, Jhotpot food companies are also giving various combo offers.

Nilkanta, a jewellery retailer, is selling various jewellery items at a discount of nearly 30%.