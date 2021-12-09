‘Digital Bangladesh Day’ to be celebrated on 12 December

Events

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:59 pm

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:59 pm
Photo:Courtesy
Photo:Courtesy

The Digital Bangladesh Day 2021, marking 12 years of building a digital Bangladesh, will be celebrated through various programmes across the country and in Bangladesh embassies abroad on 12 December. 

The programmes will start by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32. There will be colourful rallies, concerts, quiz and essay competitions, paintings and seminars.  

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak made the announcement at a press conference held at the Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium in Agargaon on Thursday. 

Palak said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the ceremony by virtually connecting to the main event, which is scheduled to be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). 

On 12 December 2008, PM Hasina made the announcement of the initiative to build a digital Bangladesh as the main premise of Vision 2021. 

Talking about the government's success, Palak said that 'Digital Bangladesh' is now an example across the world.

"Digital Bangladesh facilitated people to get easy and modern services.  Without being a victim of fraud and harassment, more than 100 million citizens are able to send money to their families and make financial transactions through their mobile financial wallets," he said. 

From the quiz competition, 21 people will be awarded among the highest correct respondents in the 21 minutes of the competition. 

The Digital Bangladesh National Award will be given in 24 categories, including 12 at local level and 12 at national level. 

Among others, Rezaul Mansur Jahedi, acting director general of the Department of Information and Communication Technology; Bikorn Kumar Ghosh, managing director of the Hi-Tech Park Authority and NM Ziaul Alam, senior secretary of the ICT Department, spoke at the press conference. 

