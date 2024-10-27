Dhaka International Folk Fest returns in January 2025 after five-year break

After a five-year pause, the Dhaka International Folk Fest is set to make a vibrant comeback, running from January 23 to 25, 2025, at the Army Stadium in Dhaka. Sun Communications Limited, the festival's organizer, recently confirmed the dates and venue, stirring excitement among folk music enthusiasts.

A press conference is anticipated soon to reveal more details about the festival's arrangements, including the lineup of local and international artists, Sun Communications shared. The Army Stadium, a fixture in the festival's history, has once again been chosen as the venue for the event, known for hosting some of the most celebrated folk musicians.

The Dhaka International Folk Fest first launched in 2015, establishing a dedicated fanbase through annual editions until 2019. The festival was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with its last run taking place from November 14 to 16, 2019. That edition featured celebrated Bangladeshi folk artists such as Fakir Shahabuddin, Chandana Majumder, and Kamruzzaman Rabbi, alongside international stars like Pakistan's Junoon, India's Daler Mehndi, Georgia's Chveneburebi, Mali's Habib Koite and Bamada, and Russia's Sattuma.

In its brief tenure, the Dhaka International Folk Fest has become a prominent platform for folk music, uniting audiences and artists from around the globe in a celebration of cultural heritage and artistry.