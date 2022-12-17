DESCO observes Victory Day

Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) observed Victory day-2022 hoisting National Flag atop the office building and placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the office's Mujib corner.

The participants prayed to Allah for the salvation of the departed souls of the fleecily of the Bangabandhu and the martyred FFs, read a press release.

DESCO managing Director (Administration and HR) Khandakar Jahirul Islam, Executive director (Engineer) Jagadish Chandra Mandal, executive director (collection) AKM Mohiuddin, and executive director (Operation) Md Jakir Hossain participated the event among other officials.