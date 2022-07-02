CPDL’s full furnished flat sales campaign ends Saturday

Real estate developer CPDL's "Full Furnished Flats in Muradpur" campaign is going to end Saturday.

The company brought exiting offers for customers at the campaign.

Customers who booked flats during the campaign will enjoy free furnishing package. 

The campaign was inaugurated on 23 June at the CPDL's Midtown project premises in Muradpur. 

The 16-storey CPDL Midtown infrastructural work, built on about 22 kathas of land in Muradpur, has already been completed. The furnishing solution works are currently going on.
 

