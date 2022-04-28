Chinese envoy hands over medical equipment to Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
28 April, 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming handed over medical equipment to 250 Bed District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar as gift from China. 

Cox's Bazar Medical College Dean Professor Dr Anupam Barua accepted the equipment on behalf of the hospital, reads a press release. 

Member of Parliament Shaimum Sarwar Kamal and Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar District Md Mamunur Rashid, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shar Rezwan Hayat attended and addressed the handover ceremony on Thursday (28 April).

Ambassador Li extended his sincerest wishes for the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr. 

He said that the Bangladesh government and people, though with its own limited resources, had generously hosted more than a million displaced people from Myanmar. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"This has imposed heavy medical burden on the local health resources. Today, the Embassy of China in Bangladesh donates a bunch of badly-needed medical equipment as a good will of the Chinese Government and people," he added.

The Chinese ambassador noted that all the medical equipment is state-of-the-art and of superior quality, which will come a long way to strengthen the capacity of Sadar Hospital. 

He said China will continue supporting local health facilities with more new initiatives.

Ambassador Li noted that during the past five years since the latest crisis had happened in Rakhine State of Myanmar, China had played a role of mediator between Bangladesh and Myanmar, and had been working with relevant stakeholders, including UNHCR, to facilitate the early repatriation of the displaced people.

Shaimum Sarwar Kamal MP and other Bangladeshi officials said that China is one of the most important development partners of Bangladesh, and the Cox's Bazar District expects more cooperation with China in more fields including health in the future. 

The gift medical equipment includes bio-chemistry analyzers, dental chairs, light cure machines, and centrifuge machines.

Political Counselor of the Embassy Wang Zhihong, Senior Public Health Officer from UNHCR Dr Allen Maina and medical staff representatives also attended the ceremony.
 

