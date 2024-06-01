Chinese ambassador urges Bangladeshi students to promote friendship by learning Chinese language

UNB
01 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
01 June, 2024, 09:50 pm

Chinese ambassador urges Bangladeshi students to promote friendship by learning Chinese language

Speaking at the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" World Chinese Proficiency competition for college students in Bangladesh, he emphasised the competition as a cultural exchange platform.

UNB
01 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen hands over the prize to Chinese Bridge&quot; world Chinese proficiency competition winner Bushra Mubassera Mahmud from the Confucius Institute at North-South University on 31 May in Dhaka. Photo: UNB
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen hands over the prize to Chinese Bridge" world Chinese proficiency competition winner Bushra Mubassera Mahmud from the Confucius Institute at North-South University on 31 May in Dhaka. Photo: UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has called on students to promote Bangladesh-China friendship by learning the Chinese language and devoting themselves to cultural exchange between the two countries.

Speaking at the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" World Chinese Proficiency competition for college students in Bangladesh, he emphasised the competition as a cultural exchange platform.

Ambassador Yao awarded the contestants at the event held at the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy on 31 May.

Over 240 people, including local dignitaries and educational professionals, watched the event, according to the the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

The competition featured nine contestants selected by the Confucius Institutes.

After rounds of knowledge quizzes, speeches, and talent shows, Bushra Mubassera Mahmud from the Confucius Institute at North-South University emerged as the champion, earning the opportunity to represent Bangladesh in the finals in China.

Dr Md Omar Faruque, Rector of the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy, highlighted the event's role in fostering cultural appreciation and expressed a willingness to enhance cooperation with China.

The runner-up of the competition will observe the finals in China, and other contestants will attend a Chinese summer/autumn camp.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen / Chinese language / Bangladesh

