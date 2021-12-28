CCCI to arrange Kabadi tournament for Mujib Year celebrations

Events

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 06:45 pm

Related News

CCCI to arrange Kabadi tournament for Mujib Year celebrations

According to the media release, the tournament is going to be held between two groups

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is going to organise a two-daylong Kabadi Tournament on Wednesday (29 December).  

The tournament will take place on the occasion of Victory Day and Mujib Year celebrations, in Chattogram's CRB area, said a press release.

In this connection, a press conference was held at Bangabandhu Conference Hall in the World Trade Centre this afternoon presided over by President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam.

According to the media release, the tournament is going to be held between two groups.

Group 'A' consists of Khatinganj Trade and Industry Association, Tamakundi Lane Businessmen Association, Chattogram Metropolitan Shop Owners Association and Bay Shopping Centre Businessmen Association.

While group 'B' comprises Teri Bazar Businessmen Association, Moti Tower Shop and Businessmen Welfare Association, Jubili Road Merchant Association and Agrabad Commercial Zone (Sheikh Mujib Road).

MA Latif, former CCCI president will inaugurate the first day session as chief guest and Muminur Rahman, deputy commissioner of District Administration will be present at the event.

Saleh M Tanvir, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police will be present as chief guest on the last day, the press release added.

Kabadi / tournament / CCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

9h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

8h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

9h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Man in Heels

Man in Heels

28m | Videos
Most dangerous roads in the World

Most dangerous roads in the World

1h | Videos
Story of fruit seller Raju

Story of fruit seller Raju

1h | Videos
Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one