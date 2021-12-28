CCCI to arrange Kabadi tournament for Mujib Year celebrations

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is going to organise a two-daylong Kabadi Tournament on Wednesday (29 December).

The tournament will take place on the occasion of Victory Day and Mujib Year celebrations, in Chattogram's CRB area, said a press release.

In this connection, a press conference was held at Bangabandhu Conference Hall in the World Trade Centre this afternoon presided over by President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam.

According to the media release, the tournament is going to be held between two groups.

Group 'A' consists of Khatinganj Trade and Industry Association, Tamakundi Lane Businessmen Association, Chattogram Metropolitan Shop Owners Association and Bay Shopping Centre Businessmen Association.

While group 'B' comprises Teri Bazar Businessmen Association, Moti Tower Shop and Businessmen Welfare Association, Jubili Road Merchant Association and Agrabad Commercial Zone (Sheikh Mujib Road).

MA Latif, former CCCI president will inaugurate the first day session as chief guest and Muminur Rahman, deputy commissioner of District Administration will be present at the event.

Saleh M Tanvir, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police will be present as chief guest on the last day, the press release added.