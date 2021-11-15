BSCIC organises entrepreneur fair for CMSMEs in Motijheel

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has organised an entrepreneur fair for Bangladesh's cottage, micro, small, medium enterprises (CMSMEs) in Motijheel area of the capital.

Chairman of BSCIC, Mostaque Hassan, inaugurated the fair on Monday afternoon, reads a press release issued by the organisation.

The BSCIC marketing department has collaborated with Rezbin Hafeez, proprietor of People's Footwear and Leather Goods, to arrange the fair.

Akhil Ranjan Tarafder, general manager, BSCIC, Abdul Matin, regional director (Dhaka), Jasmin Nahar, chief designer, and other top officials were special guests at the inauguration ceremony.

Entrepreneurs who have received training from BSCIC are also participating in the 50-stall setup to sell their handicrafts and cottage industry products.

Customers can purchase crafted goods, nakshikantha, jute products, boutiques, jewellery, leather goods, organic food items, electronics products, honey and various other items from the stalls.

The fair, open for all, will be held till 18 November, from 9am to 8pm every day.