British Royal Navy ship HMS TAMAR visits Bangladesh

Events

Press Release
16 January, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 06:27 pm

Related News

British Royal Navy ship HMS TAMAR visits Bangladesh

Press Release
16 January, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 06:27 pm
British Royal Navy ship HMS TAMAR visits Bangladesh

The British Royal navy's offshore patrol vessel HMS TAMAR has arrived at the naval base in Chattogram on Sunday (15 January).

The vessel was received by Chief Staff Officer to Commander Chattogram Naval Area, Capt M Faizul Hoque, reads a press release. 

The deployment of HMS TAMAR emphasises the UK's commitment to defence cooperation with Bangladesh, and to an open and resilient international order for open societies and economies to flourish.

During the visit, HMS TAMAR and her crew will engage in a series of events with the Bangladesh Navy and the local administration in Chattogram to maximise bilateral relations benefitting both countries' military, trade, development and political alliances.

Commanding Officer of HMS TAMAR Commander Teilo Elliot-Smith, Royal Navy said: "It is a complete honour to bring HMS TAMAR to Bangladesh. Apart from the cultural wonder of Chittagong I'm excited to better understand maritime security priorities in the Bay of Bengal. Our welcome was spectacular and it's clear we have much in common."

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said: "I am delighted that HMS TAMAR is visiting Bangladesh, the second Royal Navy ship to come to Chattogram in eighteen months, and I am very grateful to the Bangladesh Navy for their warm welcome. This visit is another example of the UK's long history of defence cooperation with Bangladesh, especially in the maritime domain. As part of the Indo Pacific focus to our foreign policy we are committed to further deepening defence and naval cooperation with Bangladesh."
 

British Royal Navy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

10h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

11h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

8m | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

1h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

1h | TBS Graduates
Dhaka again ranks first in the list of polluted cities

Dhaka again ranks first in the list of polluted cities

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals