British High Commission Dhaka celebrates Ukraine Independence Day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The British High Commission in Dhaka will celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day by illuminating the commission's building in the colours of the Ukrainian flag which falls on 24 August, said a press release. 

"On the eve of Ukraine Independence Day, we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. They will always defend their land – as people in any country would – and we are inspired by their ongoing resistance and bravery in the face of Russian aggression and atrocities," the British High Commission in Dhaka wrote on a social media post.

"Russia's aggression not only threatens Ukraine. Russia's attacks on ports and storage facilities, and withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, are impacting global food security and increasing prices, which hit the poorest and most vulnerable hardest," it added.

It further said: "Putin underestimated the world's commitment to Ukraine. At stake is not just Ukraine's future but the UN Charter and international law, supporting countries' sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Ukraine will win and we will stand with them as long as it takes."

