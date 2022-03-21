Brac pledges stronger actions for the disempowered

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 10:14 pm

As a part of its golden jubilee celebration, 16 Brac staff were honoured with Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Values Award 

Photo: Courtesy
As ever, Brac will continue its future actions following the development philosophy of its founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed that "never lose sight of the mission to extend a hand to those who need it the most", Brac leadership has said.  

At Brac's golden jubilee celebration event on Monday, they said the work it is doing to assist the underprivileged to become self-dependent not only in Bangladesh, but also in nine other countries, will be reinforced.

Brac has been with the people, particularly with those left behind, for the last 50 years and will remain so in future to realise their full potential, they added.

To observe the golden jubilee, Brac organised an elaborate programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city. 

Discussions, display of audio-visual materials on a host of Brac programmes and cultural performances comprised the programme of the day. Besides Dhaka, Brac's divisional offices also celebrated the day.

At the programme, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen read out the message from the prime minister sent on the occasion of the golden jubilee. 

Asif Saleh, executive director, Brac Bangladesh, said, "Our founder would say he had seen men to be defeated but never had he seen women to be beaten. That is why empowerment of women is one of the most important driving forces of social progress. Brac has always remained focused on this."

As a part of the celebration, Brac has honoured its 16 staff with the Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Values Award for their outstanding contributions.

Photo: Courtesy
