Bishwo Shahitto Kendro awards 5,503 students in Ctg for excelling in book reading 

A student receives an award at the prize-giving ceremony for the book reading programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on 1 November 2024 in Chattogram. Photo: Courtesy

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has awarded 5,503 students from 93 schools in Chattogram at a prize-giving ceremony for its annual book reading programme.

The event, held at Chattogram City Corporation Municipal Model High School and College grounds this (1 November) morning, celebrated young readers who excelled in the initiative's evaluation phase.

For the past 46 years, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been conducting reading and excellence programmes for school and college students across Bangladesh. Currently, around 250,000 students from 1,700 educational institutions nationwide are involved in this programme.

This year, around 15,000 students from 93 schools in Chattogram participated in the book reading initiative, out of which 5,503 students excelled in the evaluation phase and were selected for awards.

Mohammad Tofayel Islam, Chattogram divisional commissioner, addressed the event as the chief guest. Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, president of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro; Parveen Mahmud, social activist and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro trustee; and Samrine Bokhari, circle business head of Grameenphone, Chattogram, addressed the event as special guests, among others.

Addressing the students, Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed emphasised the importance of reading, saying, "We have placed books filled with beautiful dreams in your hands. Each of these books is a treasure trove of knowledge. New knowledge is essential for the advancement of any nation."

Parveen Mahmud said, "There is no substitute for reading books to enlighten your life."

Representing Grameenphone, Samrine Bokhari said, "Grameenphone has been supporting Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's book reading programme for nearly two decades. We hope to help cultivate an enlightened generation across Bangladesh."

Awards were distributed in four categories – "Shagoto", "Shubhechchha", "Abhinandan", and "Shera Pathok" for each grade level.

Among the participants, 2,004 students received the Shagoto award, 1,671 students received the Shubhechchha award, 1,740 received the Abhinandan award, and 88 were recognised as Shera Pathok.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed Suman, joint director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, hosted the event, while Grameenphone sponsored the programme and the awarded books.