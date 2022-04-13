Bida, Ficci to work together to expand foreign investment in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 06:03 pm

Bida, Ficci to work together to expand foreign investment in Bangladesh

The two organisations will jointly conduct researches and provide advice on current and potential revenue and financial policies of Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 06:03 pm
Bida, Ficci to work together to expand foreign investment in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) have signed a memorandum of understanding to work in collaboration to expand foreign investment in Bangladesh.

To further increase foreign direct investment (FDI), Ficci and Bida will jointly conduct research and provide advice on current and potential revenue and financial policies of Bangladesh, ease of doing business and other relevant issues.

In addition, Ficci and Bida will jointly organise consultation meetings, investment dialogues, conferences, seminars, roundtable meetings, focus group discussions and exhibitions.

Bida Executive Member Sanjay Kumar Chowdhury and Ficci Executive Director TIM Nurul Kabir signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at Bida's Multipurpose Hall on Wednesday.

Bida Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin presided over the function while Bida Executive Chairman Sirajul Islam was present as the chief guest and Ficci President Nasser Ejaz Vijay was present as the special guest.

Bida Executive Chairman Sirajul Islam said, "Bida and Ficci are already working on a partnership basis to facilitate private sector growth and promote new investment opportunities. By signing the MoU, we have become partners in each other's investment development, through which we will be able to generate more FDI by providing the highest level of service to investors."

At the programme, he urged investors to take services through One Stop Service (OSS).

Ficci President Nasser Ejaz Vijay said, "We believe that Bangladesh is the best destination for safe investments in Asia. Ficci, which started its journey 57 years ago, has members in more than 35 countries across the world. In order to attract foreign investment, we will present 'Showcase Bangla' in those countries with the help of Bida, which will take the country further."

Earlier, Bida and Ficci signed an MoU in 2021 to integrate three Ficci investment services with Bida's interoperable OSS. The three services were: membership certificate issuance, membership certificate renewal and certificate of origin. 

