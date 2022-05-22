BFTI and commerce ministry’s WTO cell organise 3-day training on agriculture negotiation

Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) and WTO Cell, Ministry of Commerce organised a three-day long training on "Agriculture Negotiation" at the conference room of BFTI on 22 May.

The training was held under the programme of Export Diversification and Competitiveness Development Project, reads a press release.

Md Hafizur Rahman, director general (additional secretary) of WTO cell, inaugurated the session and graced the occasion as the chief guest while Dr Md Jafar Uddin, CEO of BFTI chaired the session.

Md Obaidul Azam, director of Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) emphasized the importance of trade negotiation and greeted the participants for taking part in the training in his welcome speech.

Md Hafizur Rahman, director general of WTO cell, stressed the need for skilled and trained people in trade negotiation of Bangladesh.

He further urged this training programme would enhance opportunity for creating a pool of trade negotiators for Bangladesh in WTOs related agricultural issues.



Md Jafar Uddin, CEO of BFTI thanked WTO cell for arranging such a training programme in association with BFTI.

He further expected that such programmes would create skilled and trained trade professionals for trade negotiations through a series of training.

He also added that BFTI is going to launch Post Graduate Diploma on International Trade in association with BRAC University very soon for enhancing capacity in trade.

Mohammad Ileas Mia, director of WTO cell, was also present as the project director of "Export Diversification and Competitiveness Development Project". Representatives from Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Agriculture, Export Promotion Bureau, Department of Agriculture & Marketing Extension, Department of Fisheries, Department of Livestock Services, Competition Commission, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Sajeeb Group participated in the training programme.