Bangladesh's Kazi Rafsan Mahboob wins bronge medal at Int'l Economics Olympiad

Kazi Rafsan Mahboob of the Bangladesh team at the prestigious International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2024, held in Hong Kong on 22-31 July, has clinched a bronze medal at the competition, the Bangladesh National Economics Olympiad Committee said yesterday (31 July).

The closing ceremony on 30 July at the G.T. (Ellen Yeung) College, Hong Kong SAR, was graced by eminent guests and dignitaries from the Legislative Council, Bureau of Education, universities, and foreign missions of the Hong Kong SAR, reads a press statement.

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad received an honourable mention for its consecutive contributions to the International Economics Olympiad over the past six years in the programme.

The team was led by Al Amin Parvez, president of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, and Ashikur Rahman, head of organising.

The members of the Bangladesh team at the IEO 2024 included Zahia Zakaria from Sunnydale, Dipyoman Das from American Standard International School, Shawhardo Shopan from Mastermind, Khondker Sahaf Bin Asif from Cephalon International School as participants, and Mohammad Ridwan Nubayer Adeeb from Singapore School Kinderland as an observer.

Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, an eminent economist and chairman of the National Committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, congratulated the Bangladesh team on their achievements.

He said the olympiad would work significantly in boosting economic education and financial literacy across the country.

The Bangladesh team's participation was supported by Bank Asia PLC and sponsored by Mutual Trust Bank PLC, Berger Paints Bangladesh, and BRAC Bank PLC.