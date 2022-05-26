Bangladesh University of Professionals students visit ISPR

A team of teachers and students from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) visited the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) office in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday to have practical knowledge about a newly launched course Defense Journalism.

Defense Journalism was launched in 2019 under the Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) in Mass Communications and Journalism programme under the Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies of BUP.

During the meeting, which was organised for enhancing professional skills, the ISPR director spoke to all those present about the activities of ISPR, coordination of media with the Armed Forces and the overall issues.

Journalists from different televisions shared their work experiences with the visitors.

At the end of everyone's speech, a question and answer session was held.

At the meeting, the students expressed their hope for starting an internship and future careers in the ISPR office.

