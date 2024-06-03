Bangladesh Press Photo Contest winners announced

Winners of Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Press Photo Contest today (3 June) unveiled the winners of 2023 with Quddus Alam of Focus Bangla winning the photo of the year.

The Business Standard's Nayem Ali also secured an honourable mention in the Politics category.

His photo of a student waving the Palestinian flag in the TSC-Dhaka University area in the capital during a screening of the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match was chosen for this distinction.

The annual contest recognises outstanding photojournalism and documentary photography achievements.

It celebrates the bravery and dedication of frontline news gatherers, shining a spotlight on their invaluable contributions to storytelling through imagery.

The award is selected by a prestigious panel of professionals.

The panel of judges for the 2023 contest included renowned figures such as Amal Akash, Monirul Alam, Shahidul Alam, Shoeb Faruquee, and Tasmima Hossain, whose expertise and discernment ensured a fair and meticulous evaluation process.

Abdul Goni of The Daily Ittefaq was the proud recipient of the "Picture of the Year 2022" award in the previous edition of the contest, further showcasing the calibre of talent represented in this esteemed platform.

The date of the award ceremony will soon be announced. An exhibition will also be arranged at Drik Gallery, Dhaka.