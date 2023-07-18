Bangladesh Olympic Assoc details Asian Games participation plan

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:50 pm

Bangladesh Olympic Assoc details Asian Games participation plan

The Bangladesh Olympic Association executive committee held a meeting at the Army Multipurpose Complex of Dhaka Cantonment in the capital on Tuesday to announce participation plans for the upcoming Asian Games in China as well as other future plans.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, also president of the local Olympic body, and 23 other executive committee members were present at the meeting.

SM Shafiuddin started the meeting by paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members martyred on 15 August 1975 as well as all the Liberation War martyrs.

The first decisions taken at the meeting was to observe a minute's silence and pass a motion in remembrance of all the sports figures and other eminent personalities, who died during 1 June-17 July.

In the second decision, the committee announced the participation of Bangladeshi national sports teams in 17 sports events in the 23 September to 8 October annual Asian Games to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Among the sports events, four will be group events namely: football, cricket, kabaddi and hockey, and the other thirteen would be individual events.

Both men and women's teams would take part in all the group events except hockey.

The individual sports events would be: archery, athletics, gymnastics, boxing, fencing, golf, karate, taekwondo, swimming, shooting, chess, weight-lifting and bridge.

The executive committee also fixed the next meeting date on 19 August and approved the audit report for the fiscal year ending June 2023.

