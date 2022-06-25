Bangladesh Embassy in Italy celebrates Padma Bridge opening

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 05:43 pm

Bangladesh Embassy in Italy celebrates Padma Bridge opening

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 05:43 pm
Bangladesh Embassy in Italy celebrates Padma Bridge opening

Bangladesh Embassy in Italy has celebrated the historical moment of the inauguration of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

A special event was arranged at the embassy premises in Rome at 5:45am Saturday, keeping consistency with the colourful programmes organised at the national level.

Freedom fighters living in Italy, leaders of various social, political and cultural organisations, women leaders, media personnel and all the officials and employees of the embassy participated in the festive and joyous event.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-awaited Padma Bridge Saturday morning.    

The Padma Bridge project has been implemented at a cost of Tk30,193.39 crore with almost 100% internal funding which is believed to bring a new world to the country's economy by connecting 21 southwestern districts through roads and railways with the capital.

The prime minister formally laid the foundation stone of Padma Bridge at Mawa in Munshiganj on 4 July in 2001. The construction of the bridge was supposed to start in 2015, but the cancellation of foreign aid for it and an increasing depth of the river, among other complications, delayed the work.

