Bangla translation of Thomas Piketty's 'Capital in the 21st Century' published

The full Bangla translation of 'Capital in the Twenty-First Century' by French economist Thomas Piketty has been published today.

Although the synopsis of the book was earlier published in Bangla, there was no full Bangla translation. Economist Abid Nahar Khandkar has translated the full Bangla version of this book, reads a press release.

Professor Anu Muhammad has written the introduction of the book. The book is published by Samajpath and Dyu Publications.

The publication ceremony of the book was held at the Kantaban branch of the Pathak Samabesh. Professor Anu Muhammad and Professor MM Akash.

Addressing the progrramme, Professor MM Akash discussed various aspects of Piketty's thought analytically.

Anu Muhammad in his brief discussion said, "We should express gratitude to the translator for meticulously and devotedly translating such a voluminous book. We should also extend our thanks to the publishers."

