Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary, Children's Day observed at Dhaka cantonment

17 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
On the occasion of 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day, a children's drawing competition and a discussion was held at the finance controller's office (army) at Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

Senior Finance Controller Mohammad Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan distributed prizes as the chief guest among the winners of the drawing competition, says a press release.

Associate Professor at Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University Md Nazir Hossain Khan and poet Afroza Soma were present as judges at the drawing competition.

Finance Controller Md Mahbubul Alam announced the end of the programme thanking all for attending the event.

 

Bangabandhu's birth centenary / Bangladesh Army

