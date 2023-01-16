Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon to be held on 20 Jan

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2023 is scheduled to be held on 20 January to mark Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day, according to an ISPR press release.

The Bangladesh Army first organised the event on 10 January 2021 on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Afterwards, it has been continuing the sports programme.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan is expected to inaugurate the event at the Bashundhara International Convention Centre in the capital at 5:30am.

Over 2000 participants will take part at the event, while some will run for over 42 kilometre and others 21 kilometre, the release reads.

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will present at the closing ceremony, it added.

The marathon is an extensive and significant event to promote Dhaka city's cultural heritage. The race also aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Bangladesh citizens.