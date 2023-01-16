Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon to be held on 20 Jan

Events

TBS Report 
16 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 11:10 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon to be held on 20 Jan

TBS Report 
16 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 11:10 pm
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon to be held on 20 Jan

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2023 is scheduled to be held on 20 January to mark Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day, according to an ISPR press release.

The Bangladesh Army first organised the event on 10 January 2021 on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Afterwards, it has been continuing the sports programme.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan is expected to inaugurate the event at the Bashundhara International Convention Centre in the capital at 5:30am. 

Over 2000 participants will take part at the event, while some will run for over 42 kilometre and others 21 kilometre, the release reads. 

Chief of Army Staff SM  Shafiuddin Ahmed will present at the closing ceremony, it added.

The marathon is an extensive and significant event to promote Dhaka city's cultural heritage. The race also aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Bangladesh citizens.

 

marathon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

14h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

15h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

16h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

4h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

5h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

6h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

6h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals