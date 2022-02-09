Asma Sultana’s solo art exhibition at EMK

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 12:17 pm

The exhibition ends on 15 February

The exhibition ends on 15 February

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Visual artist Asma Sultana has launched a solo exhibition on 5 February till 15 February at EMK Centre, Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

The exhibition "Words have Wings" is held from 2:30pm to 7:00pm except Fridays and government holidays, notes a press release.

Shamim Reza, assistant professor, Faculty of Arts, Jahangirnagar University, is the curator of the exhibition.

According to the media release, Asma Sultana explores freedom of expression, representing a culture of silence and misrepresentation. Her artwork aims to address the significance of the 1952 Language Movement and promote free speech, identity and democracy.

"Thus 'Words Have Wings' is a reminder and as well as a manifesto to an anesthetised culture," said the media release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Asma Sultana is a Bangladeshi-born British freelance visual artist, currently living and working in Canada. After completing her Bachelors in Drawing and Painting from Bangladesh, she was trained in London and Toronto in Fine Arts and History of Art. As a freelance artist, Asma has organised a multitude of solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions in Canada, England, India, and Bangladesh.

