Asian regional LPG summit kicks off in Dhaka

The two-day "Asian Regional LPG Summit" began in the capital on Tuesday to further expand the LPG market in Bangladesh and increase the relationship between international companies.

Domestic and foreign LPG supply companies displayed their modern-technology cylinders, products related to the LPG sector, cylinder bulbs, regulators, and autogas station machinery, as well as equipment for setting up LPG plants in industries, on the first day of the summit organised by The World Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Association in the International Convention Centre Bashundhara.

The organisers said that more than 40 companies from 30 countries, have stalls with various LPG products at the summit.

Tanzeem Chowdhury, CEO of Omera Petroleum Limited, on behalf of the host sponsor, said, "The main objective of this summit is to increase awareness of LPG use and highlight the position of the LPG sector of Bangladesh to the businessmen of other countries."

Mohammad Ahsanul Jabbar, general secretary of LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB), said that the use of LPG is increasing in the country. The demand for LPG was one lakh tonnes in 2014, and now the demand has increased to 1.5 lakh tonnes.

"We will get an idea about various operations and policies regarding LPG in our country and other countries through the international summit," he added.

James Rockal, CEO of the World LPG Association, said that LPG gas has a great potential in Bangladesh as there is a shortage of natural gas, and the summit will expand the LPG business in the country.

The summit also included a daylong international seminar where representatives of the LPG sector from different countries participated.

Omera LPG Limited, with the LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh, as an associate partner, hosted the World LPG Asia Summit, and Bashundhara LP Gas is the platinum sponsor.