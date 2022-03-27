Army chief inaugurates bust of Sheikh Kamal at Ctg cantonment

Events

Army chief inaugurates bust of Sheikh Kamal at Ctg cantonment

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurated the bust of martyred Captain Sheikh Kamal on Sunday afternoon at The East Bengal Regimental Centre (EBRC) in Chattogram Cantonment, says a press release.

GOC of Army Training and Doctrine Command Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh University of Professionals Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman, GOC of 24 Infantry Division Major General Jahangir Kabir Talukder and senior army officials were present on the occasion.

As a member of the first Bangladesh War Course, Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was commissioned in the 1st East Bengal Regiment, or Senior Tigers, on 9 October 1971. He served as the Aid-de-Camp of General MAG Osmani, the Commander-in-Chief of the Liberation Army.

A spectacular and full-fledged academic building, named 'Sheikh Kamal Complex', was constructed to bring momentum to the training and academic activities of EBRC, the largest training centre of the Bangladesh Army. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the building on 27 October 2017. 

Now, a bust of Sheikh Kamal has been erected in front of the building in recognition of his deep commitment and contribution to the country.

Earlier in the day, the army chief formally inaugurated Jalsiri Public School and College at Jalsiri Housing Project Area in Purbachal in the capital.

He gifted a bus to the school for the convenience of the students.

