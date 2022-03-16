AIESEC in Bangladesh presents Career360

AIESEC in Bangladesh presents its flagship initiative, Career360, in strategic partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh.

The two-week cohort training programme is taking place virtually from 16 to 31 March, said a press release.

The programme aims to raise awareness on SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth for increasing youth employability by upskilling the youth and offering career placement opportunities, thereby increasing youth employment.

Around 100 participants will take part in the two-week training programme. Week one features workshops related to career-centric skills, whereas week two focuses on leadership skills and global networking through the AIESEC global network.

International industry experts will conduct the workshops to leverage one's capacity in industry-centric, employability-focused soft skills before jumping into a real-work experience.

Apart from UNDP, the programme includes an impressive lineup of partners and sponsors, such as Reckitt Benckiser, Edison Real Estate, Unifox Digital Media, Cassetex, BRAC Youth Platform, BYLC, The Business Standard, and Prothom Alo.

AIESEC in Bangladesh is dedicated to developing youth leadership through learning from practical experiences in challenging environments and cross-cultural exchanges.